The Power Nap

By CYN LoPINTO

Editor-in-chief, gerontologist

I am not really a fan of the New Year’s Resolution. These are usually large unobtainable changes that people are gung ho about the first week in January, but are long gone soon after. Experts say that any real change that a person is longing for, usually comes about in small increments and over a long period of time.

Any real long-lasting lifestyle change needs to become a habit and part of your everyday life. The one small change I want to incorporate this year is fitting in a 10-minute power nap whenever possible. This is a minor commitment but can provide that extra end-of-the-day spurt of energy. which in return can help accomplishment even larger goals. It is the perfect first step this time of year