Top Tips To Live A Healthier, More Active Lifestyle Well Into Your Later Years

(NAPSI)—According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), by 2030, one in every five Americans will be over the age of 65. Whatever your age now, it’s wise to prepare yourself mentally and physically for growing older. Adults today, the CDC adds, are looking not only to extend their lives, but to enjoy a healthier, more active lifestyle well into their later years.

Here are a few simple tips to incorporate into your daily routine to ensure healthy aging:

Tailor your diet to include lots of organic fruits and vegetables, as well as healthy fats such as omega-3s, and limiting your intake of processed foods and added sugar. Exercise three to four times a week including a mix of moderate-intensity activity like brisk walking or water aerobics, along with vigorous-intensity activities such as playing tennis or hiking. Adding strengthening activities that work all major muscle groups is important to consider as well. Work with your health care provider to introduce a foundational supplement regimen into your daily routine. Nutritional supplements contribute to adequate intake of vitamins, minerals and other beneficial compounds such as antioxidants, resveratrol and other phytonutrients to keep your cells healthy. In addition to multivitamins, other top supplements that are considered beneficial for healthy aging include:

Omega-3 fatty acids such as fish oil that help to balance inflammation and support joints, as well as cardiac and cognitive function

A multistrain probiotic to support healthy gut bacteria, leading to improved digestion and strengthened immunity

Co-enzyme Q10, an antioxidant beneficial for cellular repair and increased energy.

Healthy aging is not just exclusive for the older generations. Now, people across all generations are making long-term lifestyle changes to feel good from the inside out. Different age groups, however, have different needs.

The 30s: Whether focused on getting that next promotion or raising a family or both, many people in their 30s find the demands of daily life require all hours of the day. Nutritional supplements, especially probiotics and those that boost energy and immunity, provide support for their fast-paced lifestyles.

The 40s: People in their 40s know that smart decisions today pay off later. In what is the peak career decade for many, 40-somethings want to stay sharp to make the most of each day, but have developed an appreciation for simplicity. For them, supplementation often includes fish oil and plant-based proteins.

The 50s: Today’s 50s are not slowing down. They’re all about vibrancy and continued growth. However, as the natural effects of aging begin to take their course, hormone levels often diminish, so it’s important to regulate levels of sex, thyroid and adrenal hormones to feel and function your best. Also, supporting musculoskeletal system health can help enhance mobility and joint function.

The 60s and 70s: People in their 60s and 70s know that aging is about getting the most life out of their years. During these decades, nutritional supplements can support healthy vision, cognition, and digestive health.