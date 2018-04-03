True Colors

By CYN LoPINTO

Editor-in-chief, gerontologist

I have always noticed that colors have a strong effect on me. When I wake up in the morning, I am drawn towards wearing a certain color for that day. I try to match what I am feeling inside to what is hanging in my closet. It is the perfect avenue for expression

Recently, I have been adding different colors into my life. Like most people, I tend to gravitate towards certain shades when I shop for clothing or items for my home. It is so easy staying in that comfort zone, not venturing out to try new things. It becomes habit. Now when I automatically pick up a “go-to” color, I take a moment and look at the other choices. Little by little I am including new colors into my life and expanding ways to express myself.