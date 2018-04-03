Home / From The Editor / True Colors

True Colors

Cynthia Lopinto

By CYN LoPINTO
Editor-in-chief, gerontologist

I have always noticed that colors have a strong effect on me. When I wake up in the morning, I am drawn towards wearing a certain color for that day. I try to match what I am feeling inside to what is hanging in my closet. It is the perfect avenue for expression

Recently, I have been adding different colors into my life. Like most people, I tend to gravitate towards certain shades when I shop for clothing or items for my home. It is so easy staying in that comfort zone, not venturing out to try new things. It becomes habit.  Now when I automatically pick up a “go-to” color, I take a moment and look at the other choices. Little by little I am including new colors into my life and expanding ways to express myself.

Cyn LoPinto, M.A. is a gerontologist focusing on significant issues affecting older adults and their families. Her areas of interest include lifestyle enrichment, family dynamics, and caregiver support. Cyn has worked in both the recreational and healthcare industries.

