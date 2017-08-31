U.S. Universities With Most Undergraduates

By CYN LoPINTO
Editor-in-chief, gerontologist
It is the time of year when college students are beginning a brand-new year at universities across America. In 2015, US News ranked U.S. universities with the most undergraduate students enrolled. The Top 5 Universities are listed below.
1. University of Central Florida – Orlando, FL
2. Liberty University – Lynchburg, VA
3. Texas A&M University – College Station, TX
4. Ohio State University– Columbus, OH
5. Arizona State University – Tempe, AZ
Cynthia Lopinto
Cyn LoPinto, M.A. is a gerontologist focusing on significant issues affecting older adults and their families. Her areas of interest include lifestyle enrichment, family dynamics, and caregiver support. Cyn has worked in both the recreational and healthcare industries.
