U.S. Universities With Most Undergraduates

It is the time of year when college students are beginning a brand-new year at universities across America. In 2015, US News ranked U.S. universities with the most undergraduate students enrolled. The Top 5 Universities are listed below.

 

 
1. University of Central Florida – Orlando, FL
2. Liberty University – Lynchburg, VA
3. Texas A&M University – College Station, TX
4. Ohio State University– Columbus, OH
5. Arizona State University – Tempe, AZ

 

