U.S. Universities With Most Undergraduates

By CYN LoPINTO

Editor-in-chief, gerontologist

It is the time of year when college students are beginning a brand-new year at universities across America. In 2015, US News ranked U.S. universities with the most undergraduate students enrolled. The Top 5 Universities are listed below.



1. University of Central Florida – Orlando, FL

2. Liberty University – Lynchburg, VA

3. Texas A&M University – College Station, TX

4. Ohio State University– Columbus, OH

5. Arizona State University – Tempe, AZ