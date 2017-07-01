Wait, Another Vacation?

By CYN LoPINTO

Editor-in-chief, gerontologist

I have a five-year old Bichon Frise (Bruno) that is a true lap dog He does not like being away from the family for even a minute. So when summer vacation time arrives for the two-legged members of the family, he is not a happy guy.

At just the sight of a suitcase, Bruno starts to get nervous. He knows that these rolling objects from hell mean that we are going away again. Over the years I have learned how to pack in private and move the suitcases to the car when he is in another room. I tiptoe around the house like an illegal spy on a secret mission. Oh the things we do for our pets!