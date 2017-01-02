Take A Walk

By CYN LoPINTO

Editor-in-chief, gerontologist

In the past, walking was an integral part of daily life. Those living in the city could walk to and from their jobs and to most social outings. In rural areas, residents would travel to their local store, walk to mass and visit neighbors. For many families, using the car was reserved for special outings and far away trips. There wasn’t a need to work exercise into the daily schedule. People got their exercise naturally, just from moving from point A to point B.

Walking today is a structured activity. We don’t rely on walking to travel. Most of us depend on our cars to get around. To include walking into our day, we need to set time aside to fit it in as an exercise choice. We buy special clothing, fitness trackers and musical devices to keep us engaged and motivated. The benefits that come from walking are still as important as they were in the past. We just have to make more of an effort to include it in our life.