America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains for 2017

By CYN LoPINTO
Editor-in-chief, gerontologist
Restaurantbusinessonline.com and tracking company Technomic compiled a list of the Top 5 Favorite American Restaurant Chains in 2017. Winners were chosen mostly for scoring high in hospitality, a good menu mix and providing q great customer experience. Those who made the list list year are:
- Firehouse Subs
- The Capital Grill
- Chick-fil-A
- Seasons 52
- Maggiano’s Little Italy
