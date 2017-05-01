Home / Top 5 / America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains for 2017

America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains for 2017

Cynthia Lopinto

By CYN LoPINTO
Editor-in-chief, gerontologist

Restaurantbusinessonline.com and tracking company Technomic compiled a list of the Top 5 Favorite American Restaurant Chains in 2017.  Winners were chosen mostly for scoring high in hospitality, a good menu mix and providing q great customer experience. Those who made the list list year are:

  1. Firehouse Subs
  2. The Capital Grill
  3. Chick-fil-A
  4. Seasons 52
  5. Maggiano’s Little Italy

 

Cynthia Lopinto

Cyn LoPinto, M.A. is a gerontologist focusing on significant issues affecting older adults and their families. Her areas of interest include lifestyle enrichment, family dynamics, and caregiver support. Cyn has worked in both the recreational and healthcare industries.

