By CYN LoPINTO

Editor-in-chief, gerontologist

If you were a kid during the 1960s and early 1970s, you probably remember chasing the neighborhood mosquito truck. We didn’t know that it was spraying poisonous DDT. We just knew that it got rid of mosquitoes and was a part of our childhood summer evenings. It was as symbolic as the the ice cream truck

While some communities still provide local spraying for mosquitoes, DDT is no longer used in the U.S. Today many of us handle mosquito control on our own. We make sure to empty any sitting water around our yard and avoid going out when these bloodsuckers are plentiful. We use sprays, oils and lotions to protect ourselves. Whether you use the more chemical-type products or make your own natural repellent, mosquitoes are still a real nuisance during the summer months.