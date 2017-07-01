Home / Then & Now / Bug Off

Bug Off

Cynthia Lopinto Then & Now Leave a comment 6 Views

By CYN LoPINTO
Editor-in-chief, gerontologist

If you were a kid during the 1960s and early 1970s, you probably remember chasing the neighborhood mosquito truck. We didn’t know that it was spraying poisonous DDT. We just knew that it got rid of mosquitoes and was a part of our childhood summer evenings.  It was as symbolic as the the ice cream truck

While some communities still provide local spraying for mosquitoes, DDT is no longer used in the U.S. Today many of us handle mosquito control on our own. We make sure to empty any sitting water around our yard and avoid going out when these bloodsuckers are plentiful. We use sprays, oils and lotions to protect ourselves. Whether you use the more chemical-type products or make your own natural repellent, mosquitoes are still a real nuisance during the summer months.

Featured Ad

Advertise Here
The following two tabs change content below.

Cynthia Lopinto

Cyn LoPinto, M.A. is a gerontologist focusing on significant issues affecting older adults and their families. Her areas of interest include lifestyle enrichment, family dynamics, and caregiver support. Cyn has worked in both the recreational and healthcare industries.

Check Also

Cooling Off

Water guns have come a long way from the small water pistols of our childhood.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Tielabs
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved