Cooling Off

Cynthia Lopinto

By CYN LoPINTO
Editor-in-chief, gerontologist

A fond childhood memory that would mark the beginning of the summer season was getting a new water pistol. These were small plastic brightly colored squirt guns that allowed you to fill a small amount of water into the chamber. You had to reload often and be close to your target. Kids would have a central water source and race trying to fill up their pistols as quickly as possible.

 

Today’s water guns are much larger and more powerful when compared to their predecessors. Even their names are more intense. Modern models have names such as Super Soaker , Hydro Storm and Water Blaster. These can hold over 20 ounces of water and shoot over 30 feet away. If that isn’t enough, you can even buy massive tank-type water guns that come with a backpack which will hold gallons of water!

Cynthia Lopinto

Cyn LoPinto, M.A. is a gerontologist focusing on significant issues affecting older adults and their families. Her areas of interest include lifestyle enrichment, family dynamics, and caregiver support. Cyn has worked in both the recreational and healthcare industries.

