Cruising Along

By CYN LoPINTO

Editor-in-chief, gerontologist

This summer has been uncomfortably hot and humid. I spent the bulk of the season inside surrounded by air conditioning. Now that autumn is just around the corner, I look forward to venturing outside and enjoying the fresh air.

I “inherited” my daughter’s cruiser-style bicycle (she needed a much-lighter one). I plan on using it to start a fall exercise program. I have scoped out some scenic routes to ride that will help motivate me. I am also lucky to have a nearby track on the days or nights I want to walk instead. I am all set. Now, I just need to get the weather to do its part and cooperate!