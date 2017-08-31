Home / From The Editor / Cruising Along

Cruising Along

Cynthia Lopinto From The Editor Leave a comment 37 Views

By CYN LoPINTO
Editor-in-chief, gerontologist

 

This summer has been uncomfortably hot and humid. I spent the bulk of the season inside surrounded by air conditioning. Now that autumn is just around the corner, I look forward to venturing outside and enjoying the fresh air.

I “inherited” my daughter’s cruiser-style bicycle (she needed a much-lighter one). I plan on using it to start a fall exercise program. I have scoped out some scenic routes to ride that will help motivate me. I am also lucky to have a nearby track on the days or nights I want to walk instead. I am all set. Now, I just need to get the weather to do its part and cooperate!

Cynthia Lopinto

Cyn LoPinto, M.A. is a gerontologist focusing on significant issues affecting older adults and their families. Her areas of interest include lifestyle enrichment, family dynamics, and caregiver support. Cyn has worked in both the recreational and healthcare industries.

