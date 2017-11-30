(NAPSI) Try these delicious No-Bake Granola Bars this holiday season. It is the perfect healthy snack for all ages and great to stick in lunch boxes, purses or in your car.

Easy No-Bake Granola Bars

Prep: 10 minutes

2 cups old-fashioned rolled oats

2 cups crushed pretzels

1/2cup Graceland Fruit Organic Dried Cherries

1/2cup Graceland Fruit Organic Dried Cranberries

1/2cup mini dark chocolate chips

1 cup unsweetened peanut butter

1/2cup brown rice syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Combine oats, pretzels, dried fruit and chocolate chips and mix. Add peanut butter, brown rice syrup and vanilla extract; mix until fully combined. Pour granola mix into a lined baking dish and press down into one even layer. Pop in the freezer for 30–45 minutes. Remove and cut into bars, wrap each individual bar and return to the freezer.

