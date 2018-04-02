Home / Fun Pages / Fun Pages April 2018

Fun Pages April 2018

Bridging the gap catagory smaller

Bridging The Gap
Intergenerational activities
______________________________________________________________________________________________
Rainsticks

April is traditionally the month associated with rain. It is the perfect time of year to gather the kids around and make homemade Rainsticks. Your will need the following materials:

 

Materials

Mailing tubes – these are much thicker than paper towel tubes and come with end caps – around 12’ in length

Small nails with heads

Small hammer

Dried beans or small pebbles to fill stick with

Decorating items – tissue paper, colored tape, paint, markers, feathers, twine, etc.

 

Start by hammering the small nails into the sides of the tube so they are all the way down the length of the tubes on both sides. When you open one of the caps and look inside, it should look like nails are crisscrossing the inside of the tube in a random manner. Then pour the dried beans or pebbles into the stick and secure the caps with tape. Next decorate your tube with paint, tape, feather, etc. You could also attach some twine from the top cap to the bottom cap, so you have string to carry your stick easily. Be sure to go outside and shake your rainsticks to see if any rain comes your way.

 

 

___________________________________________________________

 

haha
Humorous quotes
Read these humorous quotes and sayings and have a laugh to brighten up your day.
______________________________________________________________________________________________

 

 

“Spring is the time of the year when it is summer in the sun and winter in the shade.”

– Charles Dickens

______________________________________________________________________________________________

 

it takes two new category

It takes two
____________________________________________________________________________________________

 

It is the time of year when people are deciding what vegetables they want to include in their summer gardens. Try matching up these American vegetables to the names they are called in Britain.

 

 

  1. Eggplant       
  2. Arugula
  3. Scallion
  4. Snow Pea           
  5. Zucchini
  6. Rutabaga
  1. Mange Tout
  2. Rocket
  3. Spring Onion
  4. Aubergine 
  5. Courgette
  6. Swede

 

___________________________________________________________________________________________

Name That Tune
Name that tune - catagory small
______________________________________________________________________________________________

 

 

 

Can you guess the name of this 1966 springtime song?

  

 

 

 

“…When streams are ripe and swelled with rain
May she will stay
Resting in my arms again …”

 

 

Answers

 

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Remember when catagory smallest
 Remember when …
Each issue, we ask readers about a memory that tells a story. We will publish some of these stories here for fellow readers to share
______________________________________________________________________________________________

What is the best piece of advice you ever received?

 

 

 

 

______________________________________________________________________________________________
thought
Total Recall
______________________________________________________________________________________________

 

 

In honor of April showers, see if you can fill in the blanks to the following facts about rain. 

 

 

  1. The 1983 hit song, “It’s Raining Men” was made popular by the group  _________ .
  2. While a shower is a fast heavy rain that is quick, a  _____________ is a slow light rain that can last for hours.
  3.  You can buy a simple  ______________ to measure the amount of rainfall in a particular area.
  4. The 1952 musical, “Singin’ In The Rain” featured Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor and female star  ____________.
  5. Today’s meteorologists use _____________ radar to investigate rain, hail and all types of storms.

 

 

Answers

______________________________________________________________________________________________

 

Cynthia Lopinto

Cyn LoPinto, M.A. is a gerontologist focusing on significant issues affecting older adults and their families. Her areas of interest include lifestyle enrichment, family dynamics, and caregiver support. Cyn has worked in both the recreational and healthcare industries.



