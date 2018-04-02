Fun Pages April 2018

Intergenerational activities
April is traditionally the month associated with rain. It is the perfect time of year to gather the kids around and make homemade Rainsticks. Your will need the following materials:
Materials
Mailing tubes – these are much thicker than paper towel tubes and come with end caps – around 12’ in length
Small nails with heads
Small hammer
Dried beans or small pebbles to fill stick with
Decorating items – tissue paper, colored tape, paint, markers, feathers, twine, etc.
Start by hammering the small nails into the sides of the tube so they are all the way down the length of the tubes on both sides. When you open one of the caps and look inside, it should look like nails are crisscrossing the inside of the tube in a random manner. Then pour the dried beans or pebbles into the stick and secure the caps with tape. Next decorate your tube with paint, tape, feather, etc. You could also attach some twine from the top cap to the bottom cap, so you have string to carry your stick easily. Be sure to go outside and shake your rainsticks to see if any rain comes your way.
___________________________________________________________
“Spring is the time of the year when it is summer in the sun and winter in the shade.”
– Charles Dickens
______________________________________________________________________________________________
It is the time of year when people are deciding what vegetables they want to include in their summer gardens. Try matching up these American vegetables to the names they are called in Britain.
|
|
___________________________________________________________________________________________
“…When streams are ripe and swelled with rain
May she will stay
Resting in my arms again …”
______________________________________________________________________________________________
Each issue, we ask readers about a memory that tells a story. We will publish some of these stories here for fellow readers to share
In honor of April showers, see if you can fill in the blanks to the following facts about rain.
- The 1983 hit song, “It’s Raining Men” was made popular by the group _________ .
- While a shower is a fast heavy rain that is quick, a _____________ is a slow light rain that can last for hours.
- You can buy a simple ______________ to measure the amount of rainfall in a particular area.
- The 1952 musical, “Singin’ In The Rain” featured Gene Kelly, Donald O’Connor and female star ____________.
- Today’s meteorologists use _____________ radar to investigate rain, hail and all types of storms.
Cynthia Lopinto
Latest posts by Cynthia Lopinto (see all)
- Honey Chocolate–Covered Pretzels - April 3, 2018
- True Colors - April 3, 2018
- Spring Cleaning…You’ve Gotta Be Kidding - April 2, 2018
- Should You Stay In Your Home Or Move During Retirement? - April 2, 2018
- Hawaiian Plants For Good Health - April 2, 2018