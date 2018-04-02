Fun Pages April 2018

Bridging The Gap

Intergenerational activities

April is traditionally the month associated with rain. It is the perfect time of year to gather the kids around and make homemade Rainsticks . Your will need the following materials:

Materials

Mailing tubes – these are much thicker than paper towel tubes and come with end caps – around 12’ in length

Small nails with heads

Small hammer

Dried beans or small pebbles to fill stick with

Decorating items – tissue paper, colored tape, paint, markers, feathers, twine, etc.

Start by hammering the small nails into the sides of the tube so they are all the way down the length of the tubes on both sides. When you open one of the caps and look inside, it should look like nails are crisscrossing the inside of the tube in a random manner. Then pour the dried beans or pebbles into the stick and secure the caps with tape. Next decorate your tube with paint, tape, feather, etc. You could also attach some twine from the top cap to the bottom cap, so you have string to carry your stick easily. Be sure to go outside and shake your rainsticks to see if any rain comes your way.

___________________________________________________________