Bake Up Delicious Breakfast Bars For Busy Kids

(NAPSI) Here’s news many families may consider a wake-up call: Studies show that kids who eat breakfast have better concentration and more energy. Yet approximately 8 to 12 percent of all school-aged kids skip this important meal.

Why Eat Breakfast

Here’s a look at what the researchers discovered:

The University of Pennsylvania found that children achieve higher IQ scores if they eat breakfast.

Yale scientists found that students who participated in school breakfast programs were less likely to become overweight even if they also had breakfast at home.

Good News

Fortunately for the many families that don’t have the time to prepare a full breakfast, there’s a nutritious make-ahead option kids love. Flavored with bananas, chocolate chips and tart sweet lingonberries, which have been called a “superfruit,” rich in antioxidants, it’s a nutritious snack they can eat on the way to school or tuck into their lunchboxes for later.

Lingonberry Breakfast/Lunchbox Bars

1½ tablespoons ground flaxseeds (or flaxseed meal)

3 tablespoons water

15 ounces chickpeas (garbanzo beans), canned

2 medium bananas

¾ cup flour, gluten free

½ cup coconut sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon baking soda

⅛ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

4 tablespoons Felix Lingonberry Jam

¼ cup chocolate chips, dark

Preheat the oven to 350° F. Grease and line an 8˝ x 8˝ baking pan with parchment and set aside. Whisk together the flaxseed meal or grind whole flaxseeds and combine with water in a small bowl. Set aside for 5 minutes. Meanwhile, blend chickpeas and bananas in a food processor until completely smooth.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the dry ingredients, reserving the chocolate chips. Add the chickpea puree to the dry ingredients along with the vanilla, lingonberry jam and flaxseed mixture and mix to combine. Then fold in the chocolate chips. Pour the batter into the prepared pan. Bake on center oven rack for 24–26 minutes until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

Let cool in the pan for 10–15 minutes, then transfer bars to a wire rack and cool completely before slicing (this is important!). Slice into 12–16 bars. Store on the counter for a few hours if they seem too moist; otherwise, put them in an airtight container and store for two to three days.

Learn More- You can find other recipes, facts and where to get the jam at http://felixjams.com.