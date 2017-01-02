by Rachael DeVaux, RD

(NAPSI)—With more than 3.9 million “mealprep” hashtags on Instagram, many people have found success in living a healthier lifestyle through meal prepping. Not only does it save you time during the busy workweek, it allows for a better variety of healthy, ready-to-eat foods at your disposal

For a healthy, tasty and quick meal this week, try my Mango Spring Rolls. This recipe is a delicious step out of the ordinary and it’s chock-full of nutrients. One cup of mango provides 100 percent of your daily vitamin C, 35 percent of your daily vitamin A and 12 percent of your daily fiber.

Mango Spring Rolls

Servings: 5 spring rolls

Ingredients:

½ fresh mango

¼ small head purple cabbage

5 green onion spears

½ medium cucumber

½ medium red bell pepper

5 pieces rice paper

Handful cilantro

1 cup shredded carrot

Almond Butter Dipping Sauce:

3 Tbsp creamy almond butter

1 tsp tamari

½ lime, squeezed

1 Tbsp honey

2−3 Tbsp hot filtered water

Directions: Slice two mango cheeks into long, narrow strips and set aside. Slice cabbage, onion, cucumber and red bell pepper into very thin 4-inch pieces and set aside. Prepare rice paper as instructed on package. Once pliable, place a few of each ingredient (including cilantro and carrots) in the center of the paper, folding in the sides and rolling until all veggies are inside and paper is closed. To store, leave some space between rolls to prevent rolls from sticking together.

Dipping Sauce: Whisk or blend together all ingredients until consistency is creamy.

Mango How-To

If you’re new to working with mangos, follow these quick tips for proper prep.

Selection. Don’t judge a mango by its color—red does not mean ripe. A ripe mango will be slightly soft like a peach or avocado.

Storage. Keep unripe mangos at room temperature. Never refrigerate mangos before they’re ripe. Once ripe, mangos can be moved to the refrigerator to slow down ripening for several days.

Cutting. To cut a mango, simply slice off the sides of the fruit, avoiding the large seed in the center. Once you have these two sides (cheeks), you can get to the flesh and slice or dice as needed. Then, simply scoop the fruit out of the skin.

