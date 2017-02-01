Weekend Getaway

By CYN LoPINTO
Editor-in-chief, gerontologist
My husband and I are self-employed, so we don’t get to enjoy long vacations away. Most of our trips are mini-vacations consisting of long weekends to areas we can drive to. While it would be nice to get a big chunk of time away, it isn’t always in the cards for us.
The weekend getaways is a doable compromise when balancing time away from work with time for recreation. If you are flexible, you might even get some last-minute deals that will come with upgrades or save you money. Sometimes just a few days out of town in a different and relaxing environment is all that is needed to reset your mood making it easier to cope when you get back to everyday life.
